Woman sentenced in N. Charleston animal cruelty case

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A circuit court judge handed down a sentence Wednesday after a two-day trial in a case involving animal cruelty.
Nakida Gathers was convicted by a jury of felony ill treatment of animals. Judge Perry Buckner sentenced her to two years in prison which was then suspended to two year probation. During her probation, Gathers must complete 150 service hours at the Charleston Animal Society or the SPCA.
When animal control officers went to Gathers’ house on January 30, 2017 to conduct an animal welfare check, they found a dead dog and another which was emaciated.
Officers found there wasn’t any clean food or water for the animals, which were covered in grime and excrement.
Gathers testified during the trial that her responsibility for the dog ended once her boyfriend decided the dog needed to live in the back yard instead of inside the house.
Assistant Solicitors Jordan Smith and Elliott Barrow prosecuted the case.
