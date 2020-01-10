Affidavit: Father watched while woman sexually abused son in Charleston apartment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A father watched inside a downtown Charleston apartment while a woman sexually abused his son, according to an affidavit.
Chantell Jackson, 30, has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and Harold Martin, 39, has been charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct. Both were arrested Thursday, but Martin was released after he posted a $45,000 bond according to jail records.
The victims, a boy under the age of 11 and a girl under the age of 16, have been placed into the custody of their grandmother according to the affidavit. The exact ages of the children were undisclosed.
During an interview at a child advocacy center in October 2019, the victim stated that Martin and Jackson had sexually abused him, the affidavit stated.
According to the affidavit, Jackson performed oral sex on the boy while Martin watched and both the boy and his sister had been exposed to “sexual behavior” involving Martin.
Martin told investigators that he drank and was involved with sexual behavior with multiple women, the affidavit stated.
