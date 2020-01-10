4 juveniles arrested in package theft caught on camera

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department said four juveniles have been arrested in connection with a package theft in December recorded on a security camera.
Police are not releasing their identities because of their age, but Goose Creek Police Capt. Tom Hill said all four are facing petty larceny charges in family court.
The footage showed people taking packages from porches and were circulated on social media. A time stamp on the footage shows it was recorded on Dec. 21 with a Ring doorbell camera.
On the agency’s Facebook page, police thanked everyone who provided information that led police to identify the people they say were involved.
