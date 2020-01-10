Bucs announce 2020 football schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Two more first-time opponents grace the Charleston Southern 2020 football schedule as the Buccaneers announced the complete schedule on Thursday afternoon.
The Buccaneers will travel to Arkansas and Mercer for the first time in program history to highlight the newcomers to the CSU schedule in the upcoming season, while CSU fills out the non-conference slate with matchups against North Greenville, Furman, and The Citadel.
Charleston Southern's Big South schedule was announced this afternoon by the conference office and features home contests against Gardner-Webb (Oct. 17), North Alabama* (Oct. 24), and Kennesaw State (Nov. 7). The Bucs road conference slate features the conference opener on the road at Campbell (Oct. 10), as well as trips to Monmouth (Oct. 31), and Hampton (Nov. 21).
*North Alabama does not become an official member of the Big South Conference until the 2022 season.
"At the end of the 2019 season we were having so much fun, we didn't want it to end," head coach Autry Denson commented about the 2020 schedule release. "We were in a good place and starting to get everything put together with the program. We're looking forward to a great 2020 year with another strong schedule. We've got three SoCon opponents, as well as another trip to the SEC and a tough Big South schedule."
CSU will again host the Lowcountry Community Days in the 2020 season with the communities from Hanahan, Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, North Charleston, and Summerville all being recognized on game dates throughout the season. The full schedule will be released at a later date.
CSU opens the 2020 season at home with a date against fellow Southern Baptist Convention institution North Greenville University on September 5. The Crusaders are coming off a 3-7 season as members of the NCAA Division II Gulf South Conference, but are a familiar foe to the Bucs as the teams have lined up against each other 13 times in program history.
The Bucs continue the season at home the following weekend on September 12 with a tough showdown against Southern Conference power Furman University. The Paladins make the return trip to Buccaneer Field as a part of the home-and-home series and are coming off a season that put Furman back in the FCS playoffs as an at-large selection.
Week three of the season marks the return of Charleston Southern to Johnson Hagood Stadium as the Buccaneers face off with Lowcountry rival The Citadel on September 19. The Bulldogs and Bucs are in game three of a four-game series held at Johnson Hagood.
Following the open weekend (September 26), CSU marks another trip to SEC country as the Buccaneers make their first trip to Fayetteville, Ark. to take on the Razorbacks on October 3. It marks the first time CSU and Arkansas will take the field against each other and the Bucs' ninth matchup all-time against a Southeastern Conference opponent.
The road to the Big South title starts on October 10 as the Buccaneers make the trip to Campbell University. CSU is 4-0 all-time against the Camels, including a 41-31 win on Senior Day in the 2019 season thanks to four Jack Chambers touchdown passes and a solid defensive effort.
The Bucs make their conference home debut on October 17 as CSU welcomes Gardner-Webb to Buccaneer Field. GWU will feature a new head coach on the sidelines this fall as the Runnin' Bulldogs announced the hiring of Tre Lamb to the team after serving as the offensive coordinator at Tennessee Tech over the last two seasons. CSU has won each of the last three games in the series against the Runnin' Bulldogs, including last season's 30-27 win in Boiling Springs, N.C.
The 2020 Charleston Southern Homecoming Game is scheduled for October 24 as CSU welcomes North Alabama to Buccaneer Field. The future Big South rivals lined up in their inaugural contest last season in Florence, Ala. with the Bucs taking the 25-20 win over the Lions.
CSU makes the trip to the defending Big South champions Monmouth on October 31 as the Bucs make the trip to West Long Branch, N.J. and Kessler Stadium. The Hawks hold the 3-1 all-time edge over CSU and made their second appearance in the FCS playoffs last season after winning the conference title.
November 7 marks the Bucs' final home game of the 2020 season as CSU welcomes Kennesaw State to Buccaneer Field for Senior Day. The Owls and Bucs have combined for three of the last four conference titles dating back to the 2016 season, but the Owls have picked up wins in each of the last three contests between the two teams.
CSU's final non-conference matchup of the 2020 season comes on the road on November 14 as the Buccaneers make their first trip to Macon, Ga. to take on the Mercer Bears. The Bears finished 4-8 overall in the 2019 season with a 3-5 record in Southern Conference play.
The Bucs wrap up the regular season and conference play on the road on November 21 at Hampton University. CSU has topped the Pirates in each of the last two seasons, including a 27-20 overtime thriller last year at Buccaneer Field courtesy of Darius Douglas' 24-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to Garris Schwarting.
A complete TV schedule and kickoff times for home games will be announced at a later date. Season tickets will also go on sale at a later date.