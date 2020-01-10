Bucs announce 2020 football schedule

"At the end of the 2019 season we were having so much fun, we didn't want it to end," head coach Autry Denson commented about the 2020 schedule release. "We were in a good place and starting to get everything put together with the program. We're looking forward to a great 2020 year with another strong schedule. We've got three SoCon opponents, as well as another trip to the SEC and a tough Big South schedule."