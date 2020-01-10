Charleston Battery, USL Championship 2020 Schedule Announced

All Battery home and away matches can be streamed live on ESPN+ but two games will be broadcast across the ESPN Networks as the USL Championship’s Game of the Week. Charleston’s first meeting with Memphis 901 FC on Wednesday, April 29th at 8:30 PM EST will be featured on ESPN2 while the Battery’s October 2nd match against North Carolina FC will be aired on ESPNews. Both games are away matches. For a complete list of every USL Championship Game of the Week visit uslchampionship.com.