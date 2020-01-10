Charleston Battery, USL Championship 2020 Schedule Announced
On Thursday afternoon, the United Soccer League released the full 2020 USL Championship regular-season schedule. The Charleston Battery open their 28th season on the road against Atlanta United 2 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia on March 8th. Charleston follow up the season opener with trips to Birmingham and Hartford before hosting Philadelphia Union II, formerly Bethlehem Steel FC, in the inaugural match at Patriots Point.
Charleston begin their defense of the Southern Derby Cup on the road against Charlotte Independence on April 11th. The Battery will square off against the Independence three times this season, with two of those matches being played at home. Charleston’s first match against North Carolina FC will be played at home on May 16th before heading to Cary for the reverse fixture on October 2nd.
The summer months look kind to the Battery with an extended run at home beginning on June 20th against Sporting Kansas City II. Charleston is at home for seven of the following nine matches which include big games against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds (July 18th) and reigning Eastern Conference champions, Louisville City FC (July 25th).
The Battery welcomes Eastern Conference newcomer, Miami FC, to the Palmetto state on May 10th and again on July 5th. Miami FC joined the USL Championship at the end of the 2019 season. Charleston plays their last home game of the regular season on October 11th against St. Louis FC before playing their season finale against Pittsburgh on October 17th.
All Battery home and away matches can be streamed live on ESPN+ but two games will be broadcast across the ESPN Networks as the USL Championship’s Game of the Week. Charleston’s first meeting with Memphis 901 FC on Wednesday, April 29th at 8:30 PM EST will be featured on ESPN2 while the Battery’s October 2nd match against North Carolina FC will be aired on ESPNews. Both games are away matches. For a complete list of every USL Championship Game of the Week visit uslchampionship.com.
The full 2020 regular season schedule can be found below or by visiting the schedule page. Times for each match has yet to be determined and will be confirmed as that information becomes available. Season tickets are on sale for what will be a historic first season at Patriots Point and can be purchased online or by calling (843) 971-GOAL!
Full Charleston Battery Schedule (by month, home matches in bold)
March 8th, Atlanta United 2
March 15th, Birmingham Legion FC
March 21st, Hartford Athletic
March 28th, Philadelphia Union II
April 2nd, New York Red Bulls II
April 11th, Charlotte Independence
April 18th, Saint Louis FC
April 29th, Memphis 901 FC
May 10th, Miami FC
May 13th, Charlotte Independence
May 16th, North Carolina FC
May 23rd, Tampa Bay Rowdies
May 30th, Louisville City FC
June 6th, Loudoun United FC
June 20th, Sporting Kansas City II
June 27th, Charlotte Independence
July 5th, Miami FC
July 12th, Philadelphia Union II
July 18th, Pittsburgh Riverhounds
July 25th, Louisville City FC
July 29th, Sporting Kansas City II
August 8th, Loudoun United FC
August 15th, Atlanta United 2
August 21st, Birmingham Legion FC
August 30th, Indy Eleven
September 5th, New York Red Bulls II
September 12th, Hartford Athletic
September 16th, Indy Eleven
September 19th, Tampa Bay Rowdies
September 26th, Miami FC
October 2nd, North Carolina FC
October 6th, Memphis 901 FC
October 11th, Saint Louis FC
October 17th, Pittsburgh Riverhounds