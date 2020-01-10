Charleston Co. School District nurse’s intervention saves student’s life

“Nurse Rader is one of the finest school nurses that I have ever had the pleasure to work with,” said Principal Dale Metzger. “She is caring and compassionate with both staff and students while being pragmatic enough to not allow a student to take advantage of her kindness. She goes beyond the call with regard to school and staff initiatives and does a great job of following through to make certain that the students get the support they need, both at home as well as at school.”