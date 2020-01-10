Charleston, Dorchester among top 5 counties for reported human trafficking in SC

In addition to presenting new data, Attorney General Wilson announced new partnerships with the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (SCRLA) and the South Carolina Beer Wholesalers Association (SCBWA). The goal of these partnerships is to increase awareness of human trafficking within the hospitality and beer wholesale industries and to train the industries to respond to potential incidents of human trafficking. For example, the SCBWA has put signs on the backs of their delivery trucks that show the Human Trafficking National Hotline, so as those trucks drive around the state to make deliveries, drivers will see the number. That number is 1-888-373-7888.