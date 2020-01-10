’Constantly looking over our shoulders:’ Neighborhood gripped by fear of unknown shooter

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say someone has been shooting at cars and homes and they have not yet been able to figure out where the shots are coming from.
Investigators say between Dec. 28 and Dec. 31, shots were fired at a home and cars on Cannonsmill Lane in Highwoods Plantation near Summerville.
Rodney Ellis says early in the morning of December 29, shots were fired toward his house. He says he heard four gunshots.
“Initially, the first shot I was like we’re getting close to New Years, I thought it was fireworks,” he said. “I heard the second, third, okay this is gunshots.”
When he went outside, he saw that one of the bullets hit the passenger side window of his truck. The window was blown out. He thought about what may have happened it someone was sitting in the truck when the shots were fired.
“Depending on where we were sitting, we probably would have got shot,” Ellis said.
The day before Ellis’ truck got hit, shots were fired in the direction of a neighbor’s house. Two of the shots hit the passenger window of that truck.
Investigators say shots also hit a house on the same street. Deputies found several bullet holes in the siding.
Ellis is concerned someone might get killed and says the shootings have disrupted his family members’ lives.
“Just constantly looking over my shoulder, worried about when the next shot’s going to happen,” Ellis said.
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Sgt. Rick Carson says they are still trying to figure out whose responsible for the shootings.
Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 843-873-5111.
