Deputies seek info after black Lab puppy fatally shot in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry investigators are asking for the public’s help after a puppy died after getting shot.
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 6 a black Lab puppy was found off Highway 35 in St. Stephen. The puppy had internal injuries caused by shotgun shrapnel, according to the sheriff’s office.
The three-month-old puppy was rushed to an emergency vet for life-saving surgery.
However, deputies said medical staff were unable to save the canine named “Patrick” by the Berkeley County Animal Center.
“This sweet, happy puppy was taken too soon and deserves justice,” BCSO officials said.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 719-4412.
The sheriff’s office said local nonprofit Humane Net is also offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.