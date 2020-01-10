Devoe, Ga. Tech visit BC

STEPPING IT UP: The Yellow Jackets have scored 70.8 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 64.7 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DEVOE: Devoe has connected on 41.7 percent of the 72 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 16 over his last three games. He's also converted 70.3 percent of his foul shots this season.