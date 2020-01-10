Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Shayla Bennett scored 20 points and North Carolina again handed a highly ranked North Carolina State team its first loss of the season, beating the No. 9 Wolfpack 66-60 on Thursday night. Taylor Koenen added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Tar Heels, who rallied from 12 down midway through the third quarter. It was the first win in the longtime rivalry for first-year UNC coach Courtney Banghart. Aislinn Konig had 24 points to lead the Wolfpack. The Tar Heels handed N.C. State its first loss last year, too, that one coming after the Wolfpack started 21-0.