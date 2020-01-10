Judge sides with luxury treehouse business in Wadmalaw Island short-term rental battle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A luxury treehouse business can continue to operate short-term rentals on Wadlamaw Island, a judge has ruled, but the legal battle against Charleston County is not yet over.
Bolt Tree Farm, LLC and Victoria Bolt filed a lawsuit against the county in December over the use of four luxury treehouses off Maybank Highway.
The business asked the court to rule that they can continue to advertise and provide short-term rentals in 2020 as permitted by the permit the county granted them and then attempted to revoke.
The suit stated that preventing the business from being able to operate as the permit specified would cause irreparable harm to the business.
The short-term rental permits for the property expire on April 1, so the court ruling will allow Bolt Tree Farm to continue to advertise and rent out their approved properties through that date.
The ruling also granted a stay from prosecution until the appeal is resolved or until the permits expire.
The permits were issued in July and August of 2019, but then on Nov. 13, the county revotked them, claiming it had received “documents, information and complaints from citizens” who claimed the company was renting the properties more than the permit allowed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.