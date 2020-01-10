Man with speech impediment suing North Charleston police for false arrest

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man with a speech impediment claims a police officer falsely arrested him last January, according to a new lawsuit.
The 46-year-old has now filed that lawsuit against the department and the city. The man says he has a disability that makes him slur his words when he talks.
But, he claims in this lawsuit, a police officer arrested him because when he heard him, he thought he was drunk.
The man said he called police last year after he said his neighbor assaulted him. He then called 911. It was at that point he alleges an officer arrived and said he was drunk.
The man said he tried calling 911 again, but at that point, he claims the officer knocked the phone out of his hand. The suit said the officer then arrested him and charged him with misusing 911 and assault and battery.
The man claims he then spent the next three weeks in jail.
A couple months later, he says his neighbor attacked him again, even breaking his nose. He then called police, but says they refused to press charges against the neighbor.
The man is suing the city of North Charleston and their police department for gross negligence and false arrest and imprisonment.
A police department spokesperson said he doesn’t have a comment.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.