2 more charged in connection with deadly Bluffton church parking lot shooting, police say

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two more people have been charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in a Bluffton church parking lot.
Jaesean Redd, 20, and Kionna Ferguson, 19, have both been charged with accessory after the fact to murder in the death of 18-yearold Trey Blackshear.
Redd’s arrest warrant was served Wednesday and the Beaufort County Detention Center where he was already being held on other charges. Ferguson was found Wednesday and arrested with the help of Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
A 16-year-old juvenile is also in custody and has already been charged with murder.
Blackshear was found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Bluffton on Dec. 23, 2019.
Anyone with information regarding the murder is encouraged to call the Bluffton Police Department Tip Line 843-706-4560 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
