Pelosi said House will move to send impeachment articles to Senate next week

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will take steps next week to send the impeachment articles to the Senate for President Donald Trump’s trial.
She hasn’t relayed the articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial three weeks since President Donald Trump was impeached on charges of abuse and obstruction. She now says she’ll "soon'' transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
It’s a sign of a potential thaw in the standoff with Senate Republicans as Pelosi warns against rushing to an acquittal without a fair trial.
Pelosi faces mounting pressure from Republicans and some Democrats to quit delaying the trial. Republicans say Democrats are embarrassed by their vote. But Pelosi says Democrats are ''proud'' of upholding the Constitution.
