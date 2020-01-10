Presidential hopeful Michael Bennet visits Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston hosted presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet as part of the school’s Bully Pulpit Series Friday.
This was the Colorado senator’s fifth visit to South Carolina and his second to Charleston.
“The policies we’re proposing today, we are asking, ‘Are they more or less likely to benefit the future generations?’” Bennet said.
Bennet did not qualify to appear in the next democratic debate, but says if nothing else comes from his campaign, he hopes he encouraged young people to register to vote.
"Any time I have the opportunity to talk to college students, I do because I really think the countries survival depends on them being involved," Bennet said.
Another reason Bennet came to Charleston is to attend the James E. Clyburn Political Fellowship “Turn it Blue BBQ” Saturday morning. His next stop will take him to New Hampshire Saturday night.
