S.C. authorities searching for missing 95-year-old man considered endangered

S.C. authorities searching for missing 95-year-old man considered endangered
Jesse Martin (Source: SLED)
By WMBF News Staff | January 10, 2020 at 5:00 AM EST - Updated January 10 at 5:52 AM

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man.

The missing man, 95-year-old Jesse Martin, is considered endangered, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Officials say Martin was last seen at Piedmont Honda on Clemson Boulevard in Anderson around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Martin may be driving a silver 2010 Honda Civic with S.C. tag BVG-168.

Martin may be driving a silver 2010 Honda Civic similar to the one pictured.
Martin may be driving a silver 2010 Honda Civic similar to the one pictured. (Source: Souce: SLED)

If you have any information on Martin’s whereabouts, call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.