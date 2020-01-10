Several road closures expected Saturday morning for Charleston Marathon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 10th Annual Charleston Marathon kicks off Saturday at 7 a.m. and officials are expecting at least 5,000 people to run in the race. Roughly half of those runners will be from out of town.
The race will start by Burke High School at about 7 a.m., go through Hampton Park, The Citadel, the Battery and finish at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. There is also a half marathon starting at 7:20 a.m. and a 5k at 8 a.m..
Spectators and runners can also enjoy some Lowcountry shrimp and grits, food trucks, local drink and live music, all of which will be at the finish line.
The Charleston Marathon partners with Engaging Creative Minds, an educational nonprofit based in Charleston. Funds from the race will help to give 11,000 students programming in local schools.
“Not only is it a great opportunity to support school programming,” Andrew McGlaughon with Engaging Creative Minds said. “It is also a great opportunity for the low country to be showcased to tourists from out of town, as well as for folks in the community to get out and get active after the holiday, and kind of start the new year on a good note.”
Runners must pick up their registration packets on Friday between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Health and Wellness Expo in the Gaillard Center. Registration for all races is still open, except for the youth marathon. Runners can also register Friday at the Gaillard Center
Road closures will happen between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown and between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. in North Charleston. For all road closure information, you can visit the Charleston Marathon website.
