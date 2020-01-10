Six Wins In A Row For Cougars Behind Explosive Second Half From Riller

“Obviously, it’s hard to win on the road. I’m really happy for our guys. Anytime we can hold an opponent to 65 points or less, we have a chance to be successful. In the first half, it took us a while to get going. I didn’t think our energy level was where it needed to be to start the game tonight. But, we found a way to get it going. You have to give Elon credit. They have a great group of young guys. Coach Schrage is doing a great job. They have been competing in every game. Most of their games, if you take out one, came down to the last two minutes where they had a chance. I’m happy we found a way to get enough stop and get to the free throw line. We had a big emphasis on getting into the paint.”