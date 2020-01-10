Spring-like weather ahead for the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Spring-like storm system will move through the Southeast producing severe storms and unseasonably warm temperatures this weekend. The biggest threat for severe weather will be to our west but we’ll monitor a line of storms as they weaken pulling into the Lowcountry late Saturday night and Sunday morning. Ahead of this storm, it’s an onshore wind that is helping to warm us up, but also producing lots of clouds and even a few showers today. Spotty showers will continue to be possible through tonight and on Saturday. Any rainfall should be light and brief through Saturday afternoon. This is going to be an unseasonably warm stretch of weather through the middle of next week. Highs will be in the 70s each day, lows will be in the 60s.