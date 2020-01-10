U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive at West Ashley apartment complex

Raheem Brown has been charged with multiple drug offenses. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff | January 10, 2020 at 10:21 AM EST - Updated January 10 at 10:21 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Marshals were aided by Charleston police and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning when they arrested a fugitive in West Ashley.

Raheem Omar Brown, 29, had outstanding warrants and has been charged with manufacturing, distributing and trafficking crack cocaine, as well as unlawful carrying of a firearm.

Brown was located in an apartment off Raoul Wallenberg Boulevard and was taken into custody Thursday around 9 a.m. after marshals stormed into his apartment with a bulletproof shield.

