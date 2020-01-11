Beast Stifle Rays, 3-1

South Carolina responded immediately after Vallorani’s tally, cutting the deficit to 2-1 on a goal that came 30 seconds later off an offensive zone face-off. Forward Matthew Weis won the draw and got the puck behind the net to his linemate Mitch Vanderlaan, who fed Novak out in front for a scoring chance. Novak was able to knock the puck out of the air and past goaltender Alex Dubeau to get the Rays on the board at 14:01.