Clemson Tigers arrive in New Orleans for national championship game

NEW ORLEANS (WCSC) - And then there was one. One game left in the 2019-2020 college football season.
We are just over 72 hours away kickoff on Monday night when Clemson will look to win its third national championship in four years as the Tiger’s battle LSU in New Orleans.
Will the dynasty continue for Dabo Swinney and the gang?That remains to be seen.
Clemson players and coaches touched down safely in Louisiana on Friday for the national championship game.
Coach Swinney and players will speak to the media on Saturday.
The last time Clemson played in the Big Easy, the top ranked Tigers were stunned by Alabama in a 24-to-6 defeat.
We heard all week that many of these players remember that loss and look to avenge it come Monday night.
We’ll have more coverage on the game this Saturday at 7 p.m. on Live 5 News with the “Big Game in the Big Easy: Clemson’s Road to the Championship.”
