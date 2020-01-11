Cunningham to host town hall event Saturday

“The politically easy decision would be to accept money from special interests and PACs, but Joe wasn’t sent to Congress to do what was easy - he was sent to Congress to do what’s best for the people back home,” Cunningham Campaign Manager Allie Watters said. “Joe has spent his first year in Congress putting the Lowcountry first and reaching across the aisle to solve problems, which is why voters are working so hard to keep Joe in office. From lowering prescription drug costs to protecting South Carolina’s coastline, Joe is keeping his promises and continuing to put Lowcountry over Party.”