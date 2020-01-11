A Few Showers with Abnormally Warm Temperatures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ahead of a front a few showers will develop throughout the day. Look for plenty of clouds and warmer temps. The forecast high is 78 degrees! Other than a few showers not much activity is expected today. A greater rain chance enters the forecast overnight into tomorrow morning. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible as a line of activity makes a run for the coast. Despite the approaching cold front temperatures should not change too much. The front will have a tough time moving through and highs tomorrow will top out in the low to mid 70s. Look for mostly cloudy skies today and tomorrow. Mid week highs will return to the upper 70s with a daily rain chance.