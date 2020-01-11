Goose Creek fire chief to retire in April

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - After serving as an emergency responder for 40 years, Goose Creek’s fire chief will retire in April.
Goose Creek Fire Chief Steve Chapman began his career as a volunteer firefighter with the Goose Creek Rural Fire Department and then joined the North Charleston District Fire Department before serving 26 years with the Goose Creek Fire Department.
Chapman became fire chief in 1998, city spokesman Frank Johnson said.
“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I was given to lead the Fire Department as Fire chief and to be associated with some of the best people I have ever met in my life,” Chapman said. “I am proud of the things that were accomplished during my tenure, and I feel that I am leaving the department in a great place with a solid foundation for the future.”
Goose Creek City Administrator Jake Broom said Chapman will be missed.
“Steve has been the ideal fire chief,” Broom said. “He has served the city with a commitment to professionalism, a deep dedication to the fire service and a great sense of humor. He can retire knowing he built one of the best fire departments in the state.”
Chapman led the GCFD through a period of unprecedented growth over the past two decades, culminating in the Department’s move in 2018 to a state-of-the-art, multi-use Headquarters Station considered the region’s finest, Johnson said.
Chapman plans to retire at the end of April, Johnson said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.