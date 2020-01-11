Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged a man with kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in North Carolina while out on bond on an assault charge. Officials say 37-year-old Luis Pineda-Anchecta is expected in court Friday. He was out on bond in Charlotte when prosecutors say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and drove her to a wooded area in May 2019. The woman told authorities he threatened to kill her. She was able to get away. He was arrested after a standoff two days later. He could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted on the federal kidnapping charge.