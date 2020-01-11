Man arrested, dog in veterinarian hospital following officer-involved shooting in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One man has been arrested and a dog is in the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Charleston Saturday.
At around 6:37 Saturday morning, police were dispatched to the 100 block of Gordon Street in reference to a domestic assault.
While officers were at the home, the suspect, David Thomas, released his pitbull on the officers which resulted in the animal being shot according to police.
Thomas was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and battery and ill treatment to animals.
Police say the dog is currently being treated at an area veterinarian hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.