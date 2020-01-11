Man gets 30 years for fatal shooting at IHOP bathroom in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a fatal shooting at a IHOP bathroom in Dorchester County.
On Friday, a Dorchester County convicted Keunte Cobbs for voluntary manslaughter in the 2016 shooting that took the life of 22-year-old Brannon Mack of Summerville.
In June of 2016, deputies responded to the IHOP on Dorchester Road after two people were shot in the bathroom.
Mack was transported to Trident Medical Center where he died.
Investigators with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting was the result of a disagreement between two groups of people.
