4 people dead after police chase on Leroy Coffer Hwy., near Arcadia Dr. in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol is investigating after four people died in a crash following a police chase in Liberty County.
Georgia State Patrol confirms they are investigating the crash. Liberty County deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Nissan Sentra they believed was stolen from Savannah.
They attempted to pull the driver over near 196 east in Liberty County. The driver refused to stop and fled. At one point the driver crossed the median and began driving east in west bound lanes. Deputies remained in the east bound lanes but continued to follow.
They say it ended on Leroy Coffer Highway, near Arcadia Drive after the Nissan hit another car.
The passenger in the other car, a male, died and the 31-year-old driver was taken to the hospital. The passenger a 43-year-old Sgt. 1st Class assigned to Fort Stewart. He lived in Long County.
All three passengers, two males and one female, in the Nissan died at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was a 19-year-old male from Savannah, the male passenger was a 32-year-old from Savannah, and the female passenger was a 40-year-old from Midway.
They say the call came in around 2:05 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Georgia Department of Transportation is also helping at the scene.
Drivers should avoid the area at this time.
