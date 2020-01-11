Police: Driver facing charges after chase, crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say they arrested a driver who crashed into a power pole after a chase Saturday morning.
Police attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation but the driver refused to stop, Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said. The vehicle struck a power pole at Dorchester Road at Forest Hill Drive and police were able to make an arrest.
The driver, whose identity was not immediately available, faces charges that include driving under suspension and failure to stop for blue lights and siren, Deckard said.
No injuries were reported.
Dominion Energy was working to repair the pole and power lines.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.