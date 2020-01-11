Second grader raising funds for Australian fires

TENANTS HARBOR, Maine (WABI/CNN) - Fires have been blazing across Australia for months now, killing at least 26 people and destroying homes.
The devastation has caught the attention of an 8-year-old at a school in Maine.
Second-grader Liam was watching the news earlier this week when he saw a story about the bushfires raging across Australia.
Liam was inspired to bring the situation happening in Australia to the attention of his classmates.
The students brainstormed what they could donate, such as bottles, toys, fossils and books.
The class started working on posters in hopes of educating the rest of their peers and encouraging them to donate.
A flyer was sent home to all families, and Liam’s mom, Summer, posted it on Facebook.
The post was quickly liked and shared, so she set up a Facebook fundraiser.
So far, they’ve raised more than $1,400.
Liam and his classmates will hold a bake sale on Monday to continue raising funds for the fire victims.
