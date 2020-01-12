Aynor man out of jail after allegedly shooting, killing 10-month-old dog on New Year’s Day

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) – An Aynor man is facing charges after allegedly shooting and killing a 10-month-old dog on New Year’s Day, according to authorities.
A press release from the Horry County Police Department states 33-year-old Jake Alexander Brew, of Aynor, was arrested just before 11:30 a.m. Friday. He is charged with felony ill-treatment of animals. According to jail records, Brew was given a $5,000 bond and was released from jail at 4:15 p.m. Friday.
Authorities said they responded to the Double R Circle near Aynor around 1 p.m. on Jan. 1 for a report of a dangerous animal. While heading to the call, the officer was flagged down by a person a who said their dog had been shot, the release stated.
The investigation determined the dangerous animal call and the report of a dog being shot were associated with the same animal, authorities said.
The officer conducted interviews with the dog’s owner, the person who shot the dog, and the children who were present, according to the release. Witness statements suggested the animal was killed while on another person’s property and posing a threat to children, authorities said.
Around 4 p.m., Jan. 1, the HCPD received an email suggesting the “full and honest details” of what happened had not been disclosed to the officer, the release stated. A follow-up investigation was launched by the department’s environmental team, which specializes in animal cases.
Tristan Miller, the owner of the dog, said knowing her neighbor has been charged is a relief.
“I don’t even know how to explain it, I really don’t. It’s a relief. I hope this never happens to another animal. It’s just a big relief," Miller said.
Miller also said she was worried at first that police wouldn’t be able to help her family.
“We didn’t think we was gonna get justice but we was refusing to stop and everyone seemed to help and I had so much support and everything to try to help our family," Miller said.
According to the arrest warrant, the dog was intentionally tied to a metal pole and shot in the head two times.
That follow-up investigation supported the felony charge against Brew, the release stated.
The dog’s ashes have been returned to the family, authorities said.
