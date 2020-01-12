Canadian province retracts warning of nuclear power incident

Canadian province retracts warning of nuclear power incident
An emergency alert issued by the Canadian province of Ontario is shown on a television Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Toronto, Canada. The Canadian province of Ontario sent an alert Sunday reporting an unspecified “incident” at a nuclear plant - only to later report the message was sent in error. (Source: AP Photo/Robert Gillies)
January 12, 2020 at 11:16 AM EST - Updated January 12 at 11:19 AM

(AP) - The Canadian province of Ontario sent an alert reporting an unspecified “incident” at a nuclear plant, only to later report the message was sent in error.

The initial message said the incident had occurred at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station, though it added there had been no abnormal release of radioactivity from the station.

Ontario Power Generation later sent a message saying the alert "was sent in error."

"There is no danger to the public or environment," they said.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.