Cougars Drop First CAA Game On The Road at William & Mary

“Give William & Mary credit. They played good basketball today. They forced us to take some tough shots. Certainly Nathan Knight was a load. I thought their guards came in and made some timely threes. We fed into the crowd. We had a tough three-minute stretch going into the locker room at half, where they forced us into tough shots, which led to some transition threes. We have to go back and learn from this failure and see if we can continue to get better as a team. I thought our players played with great effort. They (William & Mary) had 65 points with about a minute to go. I thought some (defensive) effort was there. We had too many mental breakdowns where we gave them some easy baskets, when we didn’t need to do that.”