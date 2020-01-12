Cougars Drop First CAA Game On The Road at William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Jaylen McManus scored a team-high 12 points as College of Charleston dropped its first game in Colonial Athletic Association play at undefeated William & Mary, 67-56, on Saturday at Kaplan Arena.
The Tribe (13-5, 5-0 CAA) held the Cougars (11-7, 5-1 CAA) to just 34.5 percent shooting from the field (19-of-55) and their second-lowest scoring output of the season behind Oklahoma State in November.
McManus was joined in double figures by Grant Riller, who had 10 points along with five rebounds and five assists. Sam Miller, an Arlington, Virginia native, playing back in his home state had seven points and two blocked shots, while Brevin Galloway had 8 points.
Charleston led for eight minutes in the first half as each team battled back-and-forth until the Tribe pulled away with a three-minute stretch of timely 3-pointers to go into the locker room with a 37-27 advantage.
Nathan Knight, who leads the nation in double-doubles, turned in a game-high 21 points and 13 rebounds for William & Mary. Luke Loewe added 10 as the Tribe moved into first place in the league standings and remain an unbeaten 7-0 in the series at Kaplan Arena.
The Cougars will return home for their next three conference games beginning with playing host to defending tournament champion Northeastern (9-8, 3-2 CAA) on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. (ET) at TD Arena. Tickets can be purchased for the Black Out Game by calling (843) 953-COFC or online at: www.CofCSports.com/tickets
POSTGAME NOTES
• For the eighth-straight game, College of Charleston started Zep Jasper, Grant Riller, Brevin Galloway, Jaylen McManus and Sam Miller (6-2).
• William & Mary now leads 9-6 in the all-time series with College of Charleston, while the Cougars remain 0-7 all-time at Kaplan Arena since joining the CAA in 2013.
• For the second time of his career, Jaylen McManus led the team in scoring with 12 points including a perfect 6-for-6 performance from the free throw line at William & Mary. It marked his ninth double-figure scoring game of the season and 14th of his career.
• Grant Riller extended his double-digit scoring streak to 46-consecutive games with 10 points, five rebounds and a team-leading five assists at William & Mary. He has now tabulated 2,191 career points to date.
• The Cougars bench scored 19 of the team’s 56 points against the Tribe.
• Freshman reserve Brenden Tucker tied his career high with seven points on 3-for-3 shooting from the field including 1-for-1 from beyond the arc at William & Mary.
• Freshman guard Trevon Reddish came off the bench and tied his career high with six points in 14 minutes of action at William & Mary.
• CofC made a season-high tying five blocked shots at William & Mary including a career-high tying three stops from Osinachi Smart and two from Sam Miller.
POSTGAME QUOTES
College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant
On the game …
“Give William & Mary credit. They played good basketball today. They forced us to take some tough shots. Certainly Nathan Knight was a load. I thought their guards came in and made some timely threes. We fed into the crowd. We had a tough three-minute stretch going into the locker room at half, where they forced us into tough shots, which led to some transition threes. We have to go back and learn from this failure and see if we can continue to get better as a team. I thought our players played with great effort. They (William & Mary) had 65 points with about a minute to go. I thought some (defensive) effort was there. We had too many mental breakdowns where we gave them some easy baskets, when we didn’t need to do that.”
On Nathan Knight …
“He did what he does. He is a good player and made some tough shots. He was very aggressive and was able to deliver for his team.”
College of Charleston Senior Forward Jaylen McManus
On the loss …
“We had a couple of breakdowns. It basically came down to execution. We have to learn from this game. We have to have better execution on offense and keep the same intensity and effort on defense.”
On the younger players on the team coming into the game and contributing …
“That’s what I expect out of them. They always showed that they could play, since this summer, and competing against us seniors. I’m glad they had a good game and were able to contribute.”