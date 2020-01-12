Deputies searching for man who attempted to kidnap 7-year-old girl

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they are looking for a man who walked into a North Charleston home and attempted to kidnap a 7-year-old girl.
Deputies say it happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday at a mobile home park in the 5700 block of Dorchester Road.
An unknown man entered the home through an unlocked door and took the child, deputies say. The child’s stepfather heard her screams and chased them across the property at which point the man dropped the child and ran away, deputies say.
Charleston County deputies, K-9 officers and the North Charleston Police department searched the area but could not find the man.
Deputies have increased patrols in the area as detectives continue to investigate.
The only description provided states the man was short and dressed in dark clothing.
Anyone with information should call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
