Firefighters: 3 displaced after fire at N. Charleston home
The fire was reported Sunday morning in the 4600 block of Fetteressa Avenue. (Source: Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff | January 12, 2020 at 11:01 AM EST - Updated January 12 at 11:01 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters at the scene of a Sunday morning fire say three people are without a home.

Crews responded to the fire reported in the 4600 block of Fetteressa Avenue. Shortly before 10:45 a.m., firefighters continued to work an active fire in the attic of the home, according to North Charleston Fire Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh

No injuries have been reported, she said.

Firefighters have not yet released a possible cause for the fire.

