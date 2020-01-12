Firefighters: 3 displaced after fire at N. Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters at the scene of a Sunday morning fire say three people are without a home.
Crews responded to the fire reported in the 4600 block of Fetteressa Avenue. Shortly before 10:45 a.m., firefighters continued to work an active fire in the attic of the home, according to North Charleston Fire Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh
No injuries have been reported, she said.
Firefighters have not yet released a possible cause for the fire.
