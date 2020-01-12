Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nolan Turner stuck with football after the tragic death of his father, and now he's making quite a name for himself at Clemson. Turner came through with a game-clinching interception in the Fiesta Bowl victory over Ohio State, preserving the Tigers' two-year-long winning streak. Turner and the Tigers are getting set to face top-ranked LSU and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow in the national championship game. Turner kept playing football even though his father was stricken with ALS. After Kevin Turner died in 2016, it was revealed that repeated blows to the head while playing football triggered the deadly disease.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Clemson's road to another national championship was likely mapped out in the Tigers' defensive coordinator's office. Brent Venables has been scheming for the past two weeks to do what no one has this season: slow LSU and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. Venables is a $2 million a year coordinator and everyone will see once again on Monday night why he is so well paid. Venables lost four starting defensive linemen from last season but has molded a versatile, hard-hitting group that's better than a year ago and is why Clemson will beat LSU.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LSU assistant Joe Brady says he intends to remain at the school and coach Ed Orgeron noted the Tigers are finalizing a plan to make that happen. Brady is credited as the catalyst for the Tigers' offensive transformation this season. He says preparing for No. 3 Clemson on Monday has kept him too busy to be distracted by speculation about his future. He has hired an agent to handle inquiries about what's next. A year ago, Brady was working as an analyst with the New Orleans Saints. He helped craft a record-breaking offense, led by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It would be one thing if all top-ranked LSU could hang its hat on was Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow leading the top offense in college football. But LSU's defense also has improved in recent high-stakes games against Georgia in the SEC championship and Oklahoma in the CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl. And that unit gets an additional boost with 2018 co-sack leader Michael Divinity returning fresh for the final. Then there's quasi home advantage LSU is bound to enjoy Monday night against Clemson in the Superdome. That's why LSU looks primed to win its fourth national title.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Aamir Simms hit an overtime-forcing 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left in regulation and Clemson went on to erase decades of futility at North Carolina by beating the Tar Heels 79-76 on Saturday, earning their first win in 60 tries in Chapel Hill. Simms had 20 points for the Tigers, who trailed by 10 with a about two minutes left in regulation before making a frantic comeback. Brandon Robinson had a career-best 27 points for the Tar Heels, who were 59-0 all-time in the series in Chapel Hill for the longest home winning streak against one opponent in NCAA history.
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Tre Jones scored 23 points and No. 2 Duke handled Wake Forest 90-59 on Saturday night. Cassius Stanley added 16 points for the Blue Devils. Duke shot 53% from the field and led 49-23 at halftime. Duke shot 63% in the opening 20 minutes and hit six 3-pointers. Torry Johnson and Olivier Sarr scored 13 points each to lead Wake Forest. Sharone Wright Jr. added a season-high 11 points for the Demon Deacons.