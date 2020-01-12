Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

MISSING TABLET KILLING
SC man gets life for killing after argument over tablet
ALLENDALE, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 30-year-old South Carolina man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a teenager in an argument over a missing tablet computer. An Allendale County jury found Jamel Williams guilty of murder in the March 2018 shooting. Authorities say Williams argued with two men about the missing tablet inside an Allendale apartment. A witness testified Williams locked the apartment door and threatened to kill 18-year-old Tyrek Mitchell. Mitchell tripped and fell as he begged for his life and was shot and killed. Williams then shot a second man in the face but he survived.
POLICE SHOOTING-OFFICERS CLEARED
2 Myrtle Beach officers cleared in deadly October shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say two police officers in South Carolina won't face criminal charges in the shooting of a man who pointed a rifle he had just stolen at police. Authorities say Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Daniel Preciado and Officer Thad Morgan each fired at the man who rode away from officers on a bicycle in October, then pointed the gun at them after crashing. Prosecutors say video evidence backs the officers' statements. Authorities say Matthew Graham was a suspect in several other burglaries and had a warrant out against him for discharging a weapon in city limits when he was killed.
SOUTH CAROLINA LEGISLATIVE PREVIEW
2020 in the South Carolina Legislature a lot like 2019
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers return to the State House on Tuesday for the 2020 session with an agenda that looks a lot like the one from 2019. Education, abortion, and maybe the future of state-owned utility Santee Cooper will take up plenty of the Legislature's time as they typically meet three days a week until May 14. The state budget will also be heavily debated, as economists estimate South Carolina will have an additional $1.8 billion to spend starting in July. Teacher raises will likely be discussed. This is an election year, which can make a difference, especially on controversial issues.
BC-SC-UTILITY REGULATORS
11 SC regulator candidates rejected including 1 on board
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State lawmakers reviewing candidates to be regulators on South Carolina's utilities board only found six qualified candidates for four seats. The legislators rejected 11 candidates this week, including current member of the Public Service Commission, Swain Whitfield, who has been on the board for more than 10 years. The Post and Courier of Charleston reports lawmakers want to extend the search so they can find more qualified candidates. The lawmakers on the Public Utilities Review Committee reviewed the results of tests each candidate took and interviewed them under oath. Regulators have been under scrutiny since approving the construction of two nuclear reactors which were abandoned before generating power.
CFP CHAMPIONSHIP-LSU CLASSES CANCELLED
LSU cancels classes for 2 days around national championship
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Classes have been cancelled at LSU for the day of and after the College Football Playoff national championship game, the university said. The Advocate reports a proposal to cancel class Monday and Tuesday was approved Friday by LSU's Board of Supervisors. But, LSU said the university will remain open and employees should report to work as usual on those days. No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson will face off in the championship game at 7:15 p.m. Monday. Monday is also the first day of the spring semester at LSU.
SHERIFF INDICTED-SC
New charges against SC sheriff including pocketing overtime
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A suspended South Carolina sheriff facing federal charges now faces charges in state court too. A grand jury indicted Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood on 10 counts Thursday. Prosecutors say he used on-the-clock deputies to convert a barn at his home into an opulent man cave, pocketed overtime meant for his deputies and altered a travel receipt to a Nevada conference to get the county to pay for his wife's trip too. Underwood is awaiting federal trial on civil rights charges. Federal authorities say he created a false police report to justify jailing a man who had done nothing wrong.