Motorcyclist killed after running off road in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Officials are still trying to figure out what led up to a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday in Georgetown County.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after running off the road and hitting a tree while riding eastbound along Old Pee Dee Rd sometime before 11 a.m. Johnson says he does not believe speeding played a factor in the wreck.
The Coroner’s office has identified the victim as 70-year-old Larry Alford of Johnsonville.
Officials say an autopsy is scheduled for Monday. Meanwhile, the case is still being investigated.
