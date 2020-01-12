SPRING-LIKE WEEK AHEAD: Rain chance and warm temps sticking around

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A front will slowly near the coastline today and increase the chance for rain mainly for the morning hours. Expect plenty of clouds all day long with unseasonably warm temperatures. This front will eventually lift back though the area tomorrow as a warm front which will continue to bring the warmth and mugginess to the Lowcountry. Highs temps should once again get into the mid to upper 70s today. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 60s, feeling warm for this time of the year. Dense fog is likely tonight so take your time if heading out late tonight or early tomorrow.
The stretch of warm temperatures and daily rain chance will continue throughout the week, A cold front Thursday will try to cool temperatures Friday into the low 60s. These temps will quickly rebound into the mid to upper 60s next weekend.
TODAY: Cloudy with am rain; HIGH: 77.
TOMORROW: Warm and mostly cloudy, showers possible; HIGH: 76.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with slight shower chance; HIGH: 76.
WEDNESDAY: Very warm with slight rain chance; HIGH: 79.
THURSDAY: Warm and overcast; HIGH: 75.
FRIDAY: Cooler and drier; HIGH: 62.
SATURDAY: Comfortable with slight rain chance; HIGH: 68.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
