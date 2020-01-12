Tennessee ekes out 56-55 victory over South Carolina

NOTABLES> Senior forward Maik Kotsar continued his solid play, finishing with a game-high 17 points (7-for-11 FGs). He also added eight rebounds. Kotsar has now scored in double figures in 10 of the team’s last 12 games.> After missing the team’s SEC opener vs. Florida with a back strain earlier this week, redshirt freshman guard Jermaine Couisnard returned today to lead the bench with 15 points. It’s the fifth time he’s scored in double figures this season (first since scoring 16 at UMASS on Dec. 4).> Redshirt sophomore wing Justin Minaya pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds, marking his second career game with 10 or more boards. He had a career-high 11 rebounds in the team’s season-opener vs. North Alabama (Nov. 6).