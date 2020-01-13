CCSD board set to meet as companies vie to have a role in fixing lowest-performing schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District board is set to meet on Monday afternoon after companies were vetted to have a role in fixing the district’s lowest-performing schools.
The district’s goal is to accelerate the rate of academic growth at what’s been classified as their “acceleration schools.” Those are the 15 lowest-performing schools in the district which were all chosen based on their 2018 or 2019 SC Ready school report card rating.
On Wednesday, a vetting committee met to review three of the companies hoping to fix those schools. 11 members made up that committee: two board members, three educators, and six community members. The three companies are BES (Build, Excel, Sustain) from Boston, M.A., Academy for Urban School Leadership from Chicago, I.L., and Orange Grove Charter School from Charleston, S.C.
The consensus recommendation of the group was to eliminate all three of these applicants from further consideration, according to Monday’s meeting agenda.
The committee was given a rubric with a few possible recommendations when making their decision. Those included removing an applicant from further consideration, requesting additional information, or recommending the district conduct more intensive vetting.
The board is also set to get an update on all the broad-sweeping changes they approved the last couple months. Recommendations for universal 4K programs and hiring teachers for those positions will also be presented.
The meeting is set to start at 1 p.m. with a special-called board meeting starting at 3:30 p.m.
