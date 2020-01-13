Charleston mayor, councilmembers to be sworn in Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The inauguration of the Charleston mayor and the swearing-in of newly elected and returning members of city council will take place Monday
The ceremony will take place at noon on the steps of City Hall at 80 Broad Street in downtown Charleston. It is open to the public.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will be entering his second term.
The new council members that will be sworn in include Marie Delcioppo, Jason Sakran, Karl Brady, Jr., and Ross Appel.
Returning council members that are beginning a new term and will also be sworn in include Keith Waring and Peter Shahid.
There will be a reception next to city hall. It will take place in Washington Square from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
There are also ticketed events in the evening that include a sponsor reception and inauguration celebration at Cannon Street Arts Center.
