Clemson and LSU alumni, staff come together for a good cause

NEW ORLEANS, L.A. (WCSC) - The Clemson Tigers are set to take on the LSU Tigers Monday night for the National Championship, but over the weekend, fans put their differences aside and came together to fight hunger.
Staff, alumni, family and friends from both schools met at the Second Harvest Food Bank in New Orleans. They spent the afternoon repackaging more than two tons of Louisiana-grown rice. The rice was donated but had to be put in smaller household-sized bags.
“We’re thrilled to be here," Vice President of Student Affairs at Clemson University, Dr. Chris Miller, said. "The city has been an incredible host on so many different levels. The whole concept of service is absolutely a part of our core. So anything and everything we do, in terms of this whole concept of student development by way of mind, body, and spirit, if you’re a Clemson student you’re a person who is absolutely committed to service in your community.”
Former Clemson quarterback and NFL linebacker, Patrick Sapp, was there as well as Dabo Swinney’s wife, Kathleen, and Ed Orgeron’s wife, Kelly.
“Our Second Harvest team is honored to host volunteer teams from both LSU and Clemson before the big game,” Second Harvest President and CEO, Natalie Jayroe, said. “Beyond the love for their schools and football, these volunteers also share a love for giving back and supporting their neighbors in need.”
The rice sorted will be distributed throughout Southern Louisiana to schools, hospitals, food pantries and shelters. Second Harvest Food Bank provides food to more than 700 partners and programs across 23 parishes in Louisiana.
