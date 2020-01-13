Coroner identifies man struck by train in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a 22-year-old man was struck and killed by a train.
Kevin Digiandomenico, from Charleston, was found Sunday morning at approximately 1:55 a.m. Sunday, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.
Investigators found his body after authorities were notified about a pedestrian who was reportedly struck by a train near Ashley River Road in Charleston. Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio said he was found on railroad tracks behind Pinehurst Avenue.
Digiandomenico died on scene as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.
Deputies do not have an indication of foul play but are continuing to investigate the circumstances of Digiandomenico’s death, Antonio said.
