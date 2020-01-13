Gamecocks Claim No. 1 in Women’s Basketball AP Poll

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina women's basketball is ranked No. 1 in this week's Associated Press Top 25, marking a return to the top spot in the land for the Gamecocks, who spent 12 weeks in that position in the 2014-15 season. Playing one of the toughest schedules in the country, head coach Dawn Staley has led the team to a 16-1 record, including a 4-0 start to SEC play.