Houston Astros punished for World Series sign-stealing

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch speaks during the Major League Baseball winter meetings, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in San Diego. (Source: AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
January 13, 2020 at 2:20 PM EST - Updated January 13 at 2:34 PM

NEW YORK (AP) - Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for the entire season and the team fined $5 million for sign stealing by the team in 2017 and 2018 season.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred a strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora — the Astros bench coach in 2017 — will face discipline.

Manfred said Cora developed the sign stealing system used by the Astros.

Houston also will forfeit its next two first- and second-round draft picks.

