Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

Georgia lawmakers gather amid tax and spending questions
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's 236 lawmakers gather Monday for an election-year session that could be dominated by budget, education and gambling issues. The state's flagging revenues are likely to take center stage during the first week. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp will release his budget plan for the year beginning July 1. Kemp hasn't said whether he supports a further income tax cut or an additional pay raise for teachers. Politics will never be far from the forefront in this election year. Democrats hope to gain enough seats to take control of the lower chamber for the first time since 2004.
14-year-old shot to death in Georgia
LITHONIA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a 14-year-old boy has been shot to death. WSB-TV reports that a 15-year-old was injured in Sunday's shooting incident in the city of Lithonia in DeKalb County. Two adult suspects have been arrested. The wounded teen was reported in stable condition.
Recovery begins after storms kill 11 in Midwest, South
Icy roads, deadly tornadoes, punishing waves were all part of the severe weekend weather blamed for 11 deaths and major damage in parts of the Midwest, South and Northeast. The death toll included tornado victims in Alabama and Louisiana and two first responders struck by a car at an icy Texas accident scene. Another icy road death was reported in Iowa. A drowning was reported in Oklahoma flooding. In Wisconsin, wind, waves and flooding caused major damage Saturday to Port Milwaukee on Lake Michigan. Officials spent Sunday assessing damage and working to restore power to tens of thousands.
Gambling expansion, tort reform on lawmakers' to-do list
ATLANTA (AP) — Onlookers are placing bets on whether Georgia will make a push to expand gambling in the state this year. But the odds for such a wager remain unclear. Georgia’s 2020 legislative session begins Monday. Expanding gambling would require a state constitutional amendment. Two-thirds of each chamber of the General Assembly must approve, followed by voters in a referendum. Limits on lawsuits, a proposed state takeover of the Atlanta airport and rural transit could also come into play this session.
Storms sweep southern US, Midwest as death toll rises to 11
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities blame severe storms sweeping across southern portions of the U.S. and into the Midwest for the deaths of at least 11 people, including two first responders. High winds, tornadoes and unrelenting rain have battered large swaths of the country. Officials say a police officer and a firefighter in Lubbock, Texas, were killed Saturday after being hit by a vehicle at the scene of a traffic accident. Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power from Texas to Ohio, sections of flooded highways were closed in Oklahoma and Arkansas and hundreds of flights were canceled at Chicago's airports.
Audit: Georgia film program lacks oversight, ideal for fraud
ATLANTA (AP) — A state audit found that lax oversight of Georgia's tax credit for television and movie filming makes the program an ideal environment for fraud. State auditors say that some companies have received film tax credits they did not earn. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Georgia's film tax credit is politically popular but expensive. The audit also found that the state lacks an adequate system to prevent improper granting of credits. They say that Georgia requires companies to provide less documentation than any of the 31 other states with a film tax incentive.
$13.8M beach renourishment underway on Georgia coast
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — A project to repair erosion to Georgia's largest public beach is underway east of Savannah. Crews have been pumping sand onto the beach at Tybee Island since early December. City Manager Shawn Gillen tells WTOC-TV work is about a week behind schedule, but workers should be done pumping new sand around Jan. 20. The state and federal governments are spending $13.8 million to renourish Tybee Island's beach. The project has been in the works since Hurricanes Mathew and Irma pushed damaging storm surge onto the Georgia coast in 2016 and 2017. The repair work includes building a new stretch of dune to help protect beachfront structures from future surge, and rebuilding several crossover walkways onto the beach that suffered storm damage.
Bucks seeking does: New Alabama map shows when and where
Alabama has a new map showing when bucks are most likely to be cruising for does in different parts of the state, giving hunters a better chance of bagging them. As deer program coordinator Chris Cook puts it, rutting season is when bucks are most likely to make mistakes or be foolish. Cook says Alabama's rut map is more mixed up than those for many other Southern states. He notes that in one southeastern county there are three distinct sets of dates within 20 miles of each other.