Lowcountry rapid transit project entering second phase

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A bus system that will have its own designated lane from Summerville to the downtown area is entering phase two on Monday.
The Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council Of Governments is meeting to discuss the progress of the Low Country Rapid Transit. Phase two of this high-speed bus will entail an environmental review and 30 percent of the final design. Leaders of the tri-county say they are right on track and expect to get at least 7,000 riders on their way come 2025.
The project is expected to cost $360,000,000 and will be the first rapid transit bus system in the state of South Carolina. The 26-mile path to the downtown area is proposed to have 18 stations.
It currently takes at least 90 minutes to get from Summerville to Downtown, but on the new high-speed bus, it will take 60 minutes. And with its own designated lane, that time will be a reliable time.
"We do things like transit signal prioritization to improve the intersection so that the bus can flow through quicker and easier,"
Sharon Hollis the Principle Planner of BCDCOG says. “So its really about keeping the bus on the schedule to make it reliable, and that’s how we keep it faster than what we see today. Over the next spring and summer, there’s a lot of opportunities for the public to provide input which is what we need at this early phase so we can make sure that we hear all voices and can really incorporate that into the design.”
The BCDCOG Board of Directors meeting will be at 11 a.m. at the COG offices at 5790 Casper Padgett Way, North Charleston in the Barrett Lawrimore Conference Room.
